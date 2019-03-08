Kamehameha Schools Offers Early College Scholarship

Kamehameha Schools has teamed up with the University of Hawai‘i and the Hawai‘i State Department of Education to offer scholarships to students looking to earn college credits while attending high school.

On Hawaiʻi Island, students at Honokaʻa, Kanu o ka ʻĀina NCPCS, Kaʻū, Kealakehe, Ke Kula ʻo ʻEhunuikaimalino, Kohala, Konawaena and Nāwahī High Schools are eligible.

The collaboration, which is available at 25 high schools across the state, is part of KS’ focus on creating educational pathways to improve postsecondary success for all Native Hawaiians.

“It is important to provide this opportunity because Native Hawaiians are underrepresented in early college programs,” said Tamia McKeague, a program coordinator and counselor for KS’ West Hawai‘i Region. “Also, research has shown that students who take at least one college course during high school are more likely to enroll in college and persist until graduation.”

Created in 2015, the program is offered at high schools located in regions with high populations of Native Hawaiians.

Once students submit an application for the Running Start/Early Admit Program offered throughout the University of Hawai‘i system, they have until April 30, 2019, to apply for KS’ Early College Scholarship Program online.

Other eligible high schools include:

Maui: Baldwin, Hāna, King Kekaulike, Lahainaluna, Maui and St. Anthony

Oʻahu: Ānuenue, Campbell, Damien, Farrington, Hālau Kūmana, Kapolei, Leilehua, Mililani, Pearl City, Roosevelt and Waialua