Hilo Man Charged After Police Chase

A 32-year-old Hilo man is in custody following a motor vehicle chase on Thursday, March 7.

Hawaiʻi police were looking for Matthew Arnold Chavaries of Hilo, who was wanted on various traffic criminal offenses that included resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

Police found Chavaries at 3:55 p.m. operating a white Honda near the Kumau Street area and tried to stop him. He fled traveling at excessive speeds and weaving in and out of traffic. Police terminated the chase near the Old Māmalahoa Highway and Highway 19.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Kaieie Road in Pāpaʻikou. Police searched the area and found Chavaries near the hongwanji, where he was taken into custody.

SPONSORED VIDEO

After conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, he was charged with seven criminal traffic offenses that included resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle. His bail was set at $6,025.

He was also charged for a previous resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and no license. His bail for those offenses was set at $2,000.00.

He is being held pending his initial court appearance set for March 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawaiʻi PoliceDepartment is committed to preserving the safety of the public and as such has strict policies, procedures and training in place for all their police officers relating to motor vehicle pursuits. Resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle is a criminal offense.

“These types of incidents are very concerning when people being sought by police take any means of preventing their apprehension that includes evading capture by using a motor vehicle in a reckless manner and jeopardizing the safety of our community,” Police Chief Paul Ferreira said. “This callous disregard for the safety of others will not be tolerated, but we will continue to weigh out the means of apprehension against the safety and protection of our community. We will do our jobs.”

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is tasked with protecting the public and is responsible for apprehending individuals that break the law and jeopardize public safety.