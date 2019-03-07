Waimea Middle School Hosts ‘Transition Night’

The transition from 5th to 6th grade and middle school is one of the most exciting experiences in a child’s life. The school environment changes from one or two classrooms to five to seven classrooms with many more teachers and staff to interact with on a daily basis. Academic and behavior expectations are ratcheted up. The need to become better organized is critical.

To help Waimea families prepare for this and know the choices they have, Waimea Middle School will host a Student-Led Transition Night for all Waimea families with current 5th graders on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 5 to 6:15 p.m. It’s free and families are encouraged to bring their

5th grader along.

The evening will begin in K-Courtyard immediately behind the middle school office with sign in, pickup of a family passport and visits to 6th grade classrooms for a student-led glimpse of class work and enrichment opportunities. Families will meet the 6th Grade teacher team, school leadership and staff and have time to ask questions.

Then, at 5:30, 5:45 and 6 p.m., current 7th and 8th grade leadership students will take families on a campus tour that will include a visit to the Mala‘ai School Garden and the school’s new 9-classroom STEAM Learning Center. The tour will conclude with paniolo themed light refreshments.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Door prizes will include student-safe clear water bottles and clear backpacks. Families become eligible for door prizes by calling in an RSVP to (808) 887-7646 or stopping by the school office. All guests also will receive a spork, a fork-spoon combo made of bamboo to use for dinner and then take home and reuse to reduce waste and carbon footprint.

For more information about WMS, call the school (808) 887-6090 ext. 222, or go online.