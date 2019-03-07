UH Encourages Argosy Students to Apply for Fall 2019

Argosy University, Hawaiʻi students are encouraged to apply at the appropriate University of Hawai‘i campus for the fall 2019 semester. UH has created a web page with a list of campuses, programs and contact information to assist Argosy students in the transition.

Evaluating transcripts from Argosy students will be a top priority at the UH campuses. Argosy students are asked to review the wide range of options available that include graduate level and online courses.

Dream Center Education Holdings (DCEH), the owner of Argosy Hawai‘i, provided notice to students that DCEH filed for receivership in federal court on Jan. 18, 2019. Subsequently, Argosy Hawai‘i’s accrediting agency, WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) placed the school on show cause status. The school is still accredited and operating; however, students should be aware of the possibility that the school could abruptly close prior to the completion of their program.