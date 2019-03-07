Puna District Crime Report: February 2019

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna Community Police responded to 26 burglaries, 42 thefts, 26 vehicle break-ins and 16 assaults in the Puna District in Febrary 2019.

The complete list of locations affected and date in which the incidents occurred are as follows:





Community Police Officer Update:

Keonepoko Elementary School keikis will be conducting a sign waiving event to remind drivers to come to a complete stop at stop signs, don’t utilize your mobile device while driving, and to

always wear your seat belt.

always wear your seat belt. Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) will be working with the Community Police team in Puna to increase the traffic enforcement around school zones.

Uncle Boogie Surf Classic will be held at Pohoiki Bay from March 16 to 18 from 6 a.m to 6 p.m. Community Police Team will be conducting keiki I.D’s on March 18.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Driving Reminders

Keep 100% of your attention on driving at all times – no multi-tasking.

Don’t use your phone or any other electronic device while driving.

Slow down. Speeding gives you less time to react and increases the severity of an accident.

Be aware of what other drivers around you are doing, and expect the unexpected.

Assume other motorists will do something crazy, and always be prepared to avoid it.

Keep at least two-second cushion between you and the car in front of you.

Build time into your trip schedule to stop for food, rest breaks, phone calls or other business.

Adjust your seat, mirrors and climate controls before putting the car in gear.

Always wear your seat belt and drive sober and drug-free.

Puna Officer of the Year: Officer Kupono Mata

Every year a Puna Officer is selected by his peers and supervisors on his performance for the year. In early January; 13 Puna Officers were nominated by district supervisors for the title based on their performance during 2018. District officers and personnel then voted and selected Officer Kupono Mata as their choice to receive this award and recognition. Officer Mata was recently recognized as the “2018 Puna Patrol Officer of the Year.” This was during a dinner held in his honor at the Kea‘au Community Center. Officer Mata received the Aloha Exchange Officer of the Month in 2017, was a Field Training Officer (FTO) , and recently promoted to an Area I Police Officer III (POIII) position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Security Checklist: Below is some home security tips that may be used to secure your homes and valuables.