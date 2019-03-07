High Surf Advisory Remains in EffectMarch 7, 2019, 3:55 PM HST (Updated March 7, 2019, 3:55 PM)
The High Surf Advisory remains in effect until Friday, March 8, 2019, at 6 p.m.
SURF: 5 to 8 feet along east-facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui and the Big Island.
TIMING: Through Friday afternoon.
IMPACTS: Moderate… Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials, and exercise caution. Know your limits; when in doubt, do not go out.