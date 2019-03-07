Fujimoto, Taniguchi Families Honored at Vulcans Legacy Dinner

Friends and members of the UH Hilo Vulcans Booster Club honored longtime supporters of the Fujimoto and Taniguchi families at a lively dinner at the Hilo Yacht Club in February. Proceeds from the event support the UHHilo Vulcans Booster Club.

“It was a great night and we were thrilled to be able to show our sincere appreciation to the Fujimoto and Taniguchi families,” UH Hilo Athletic Director Patrick Guillen said. “The impact that these families have made for generations and the roles that they currently play in our community is immeasurable. Vulcan Athletics is grateful for their contributions and thank them for their incredible support.”

“Amazing! Simply put, the night was amazing,” added UH Hilo Vulcans Booster Club President Joe Marsh. He continued, “It was a great honor for the Booster Club to be able to put this event together and recognize two extraordinary families who give countless time, energy and money to so many organizations in our community. To give them a night of fellowship with great people, food and drinks was so very gratifying to our club. We appreciate all the support we received for this awards dinner and are humbled by all of the generosity. Thank you to all of our sponsors and guests who helped make this night so very special!”

By receiving donations from alumni, friends and family, the Vulcan Booster Club is able to provide UH Hilo athletes with the essential funds that enable each student-athlete to excel at not only their desired sport, but also academically. More than 250 Vulcan athletes have the opportunity to play competitively at the Division II level, which is partly achieved through the financial support of scholarships and generous donations. The Vulcan Booster Club helps to support each athletic team in exemplifying excellence on and off the field, court and track. The Club supports travel, athletic events and purchasing equipment, among other things.