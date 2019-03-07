Census Bureau Looking to Hire for 2020 Decennial Count

Census Bureau Looking to Hire for 2020 Decennial CountMarch 7, 2019, 11:41 AM HST (Updated March 7, 2019, 11:41 AM)
The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for employees to count people on the Island of Hawai‘i for the 2020 Decennial Census count.
“We’re looking to hire over 350 field positions in every neighborhood, every community, across all major islands,” Census Bureau’s regional technician Malissa Kaawa told Hawai‘i News Now. “These people know their communities best.”
The bureau is looking to hire 1,500 people statewide and workers will mostly be needed in the field. The pay ranges from $16 to $20 an hour and workers are given some flexibility in their working hours.
Applicants must clear an FBI background check and will be fingerprinted upon hire.
To apply go online. The job last for about six to eight weeks.
The Constitution mandates a population count in all 50 states once every ten years. The Decennial Census is different from the Amercian Community Survey that the Census conducts year round all the time.