UH Hilo Hosting Peace Corps Day

The public is invited to Peace Corps Day at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2019.

A talk story opportunity with Return Peace Corps Volunteers will be held 10 a.m. to noon on the Library Lanai, followed by a Return Peace Corps Volunteers Information Panel from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. and an application session with Peace Corps Recruiter Barbara Smith from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Campus Center Room 306.

The event is sponsored by the UH Hilo Career and Academic Advising Center.

For additional information, contact Sarah Juran at (808) 932-7776.