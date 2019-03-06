Secure Your Future at AARP Retirement Workshop

Learn to secure your future at a free workshop sponsored by AARP Hawai‘i at Tutu’s House in Waimea on Saturday afternoon, March 9. 2019

AARP volunteer speaker Ed Hickey, will talk about how to get on and stay on the path to financial resilience.

The topics presented at the workshop include:

Secure Your Financial Future: Review the different ways to save, invest and manage your money. An important part of securing your future includes figuring out how much money you’ll need to live a comfortable and healthy lifestyle as you grow older.

Social Security: The decision on when to claim Social Security depends on your circumstances. However, people who claim the retirement benefit at age 62, will likely get 76% less money than if you wait to claim Social Security at age 70.

Introduction to Medicare: You generally have a seven-month window to sign up, starting three months prior to turning 65. Not doing so could trigger late penalties and delay coverage—unless you’re covered beyond 65 by insurance from your or your spouse’s employer.

The workshop at Tutu’s House, 64-1032 Mamalahoa Highway in Waimea, is free and you don’t have to be an AARP member to attend. There’s no age limit or minimum. People in their 20s will benefit from the workshop as much as older attendees. The workshop runs from 1 to 4 p.m.

No individual advice will be given and no products or services promoted or sold. The workshop is just about helping you plan for your future.

To register call (877) 926-8300 or go online.