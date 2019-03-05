Mohouli Heights Senior Neighborhood Project’s Third Phase Begins

The Hawai‘i Island Community Development Corporation (HICDC), a Hilo-based nonprofit organization, reports the start of construction for the third phase of the Mohouli Heights Senior Neighborhood project in Hilo. The third phase will have 92 affordable units for low-income seniors 62 years and older who qualify for Section 8 rental assistance.

The Mohouli Heights Senior Neighborhood project is being developed through a collaboration between the State of Hawai‘i, County of Hawai‘i, HICDC and banking partners Wells Fargo Bank and Bank of Hawai‘i. The project has been awarded Low Income Housing Tax Credits and a low interest loan from the State Housing Finance and Development Corporation. The 5.4-acre project site is leased from the County of Hawai‘i for a nominal $10 per year. Total development cost for the project is projected to be $38 million and the project is slated to be completed in Fall 2020.

“Our mission at the Hawai‘i Island Community Development Corporation started over 25 years ago with a dedicated group of volunteers who wanted to help provide needed housing on Hawai‘i Island for elderly and low income families,” said HICDC Executive Director Keith Kato. “With the completion of this third phase of the Mohouli Senior project we will have completed over 700 affordable housing units in Hilo, Puna, Hāmākua, Waimea, Kohala and Kona and provided housing security for those in need.”

Mohouli Heights Senior Neighborhood Project

The 60-unit first phase of the Mohouli Heights Senior Neighborhood project was completed in late 2013 at a cost of $19.5 million and followed by a 30-unit second phase in 2016.

With the completion of the Mohouli Heights Senior Neighborhood project’s third phase, the complex will have a total of 182 low-income senior rentals. The complex also includes the recently completed 19,000 square foot Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Adult Day Center that was developed through a unique partnership between the Hawai‘i Island Community Development Corporation and the Hawai‘i Island Adult Care, Inc.

Applications for prospective phase three tenants will be taken in April 2020 by the County of Hawai‘i’s Office of Housing and Community Development. A notice will be published at that time explaining how and where to apply.