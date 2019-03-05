Military Convoys Scheduled for March

Military units are scheduled to conduct vehicle convoy movements between Kawaihae and Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) on the following dates and times:

March 7, between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Kawaihae to PTA

March 12, between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. from Kawaihae to PTA

March 13, between 8 a.m. to noon from Kawaihae to PTA

March 27, between 8 a.m. to11 am from Kawaihae to PTA

Hawai‘i Island motorists are advised to be aware of the multi-vehicle convoys that are often travelling at slower than normal speeds.

The US Army at PTA appreciates the understanding, patience and continued support of Hawai‘i Island communities.

To report concerns related to noise, training, or convoy movements contact PTA Public Affairs Officer, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411, or email michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil.