Leilani Estate Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge

John Hubbard, the Leilani Estates man who was accused of firing his weapon at a lava evacuee during the Kīlauea eruption last year, entered a guilty plea to some of the charges stemming from the incident on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Hubbard was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangering and five counts of first-degree terroristic threatening in connection with the incident.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

Prosecutors said Hubbard plead guilty to one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hubbard will still have to stand trial for the remaining charges in state court on the Big Island, but the terms of the plea agreement indicate his federal sentence will be imposed concurrently with any sentence he may receive from the related state charges.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Kahukai and Makamae streets in Leilani Estates. No one was injured during the confrontation.