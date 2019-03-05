HPD Charges Hilo Man for Various Drug Offenses

The Hawai‘i Police Department has charged a 39-year-old Hilo man for various drug offenses.

On Friday, March 1, 2019, after conferring with prosecutors, Anthony Ramirez was charged with second-degree Promoting a dangerous drug, third-degree promoting a detrimental drug and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. Ramirez’s bail was set at $5,250 and he was released after posting bond.

The Area I Vice Section executed a narcotics search warrant during an investigation that was initiated after several complaints of suspicious activities were received from the public and originating from a residence on Luana Court in Downtown Hilo.

Officers recovered 17.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 7.1 grams of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia along with evidence indicating the distribution and sale of narcotics. Police also seized $4,095 in U.S. currency for forfeiture.

The street value of the seized narcotics is just under $2,700.

Police would like to remind the public to call in drug tips to the Hawaii Police Department’s “ICE” hotline at (808) 934-VICE (8123).

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.