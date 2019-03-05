HPD Arrests 24 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Feb. 25, through March 3, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 206 DUI arrests compared with 176 during the same period last year, an increase of 17%.

There have been 164 major accidents so far this year compared with 212 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22.6%.

To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 4 fatal crashes, resulting in 5 fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 50% for fatal crashes and 60% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: