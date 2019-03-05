Estate Planning Seminar Scheduled in Kailua-Kona

Planning today for tomorrow can be confusing sometimes, so Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) is inviting members and residents to a free Estate Planning 101 seminar that will help explain estate planning basics.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at HCFCU’s Kaloko facility located at 73-5611 Olowalu St. at Kailua-Kona, in the John Y. Iwane Credit Union Center Training Room.

For more information or to register, visit HCFCU’s Community Seminars section. Seating is limited.

Presented by John Roth, attorney, Hawai‘i Trust & Estate Counsel. The workshop will include a Q&A session, and attendees will leave with actionable next steps on such key topics as:

The process of estate planning

How to prepare for an initial consultation

When to review/revise an existing estate plan

Common hypothetical scenarios

How to ensuring that your wishes are carried out “to the letter” after you’ve died

