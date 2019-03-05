Attorney Generals Challenge New Title X Restrictions

Hawai‘i Attorney General Clare E. Connors, joined a coalition of 21 State Attorneys General on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in filing a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new Title X “Gag Rule” that will significantly restrict access to reproductive health services and information for women and families. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon and is led by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The complaint can be found here. Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the American Medical Association also filed a parallel lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon.

The rule relates to funding for Title X, the only federal grant program that funds family planning programs to help patients access contraception, breast and cervical cancer screenings, well-woman exams, screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and other related health services.

“We joined this litigation because the regulations are unconstitutional, were enacted illegally and without any evidentiary basis,” said Attorney General Connors. “These new rules would, if implemented, directly harm Hawai‘i families, particularly women, by limiting their access to quality comprehensive health care. The changes would significantly decrease funding for medical services to uninsured, under-insured, and low-income individuals.”

The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that the Title X rule, if implemented, would reduce access and erode the quality of reproductive health care that Title X was originally intended to provide for low income individuals. The new rule would also interfere with the health care provider and patient relationship, by limiting what a doctor can say to a patient.