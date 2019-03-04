Uber Rewards Program Launches on Big Island

Starting on Monday, March 4, 2019, Big Island Uber riders are eligible for the Uber Rewards program.

A pilot version of the program was launched in nine cities in November 2018.

The program is now launching in more than 100 additional U.S. cities and regions, including the Big Island, Maui and Kaua‘i.

Uber Rewards is a first-of-its kind program that lets Uber customers earn every time they use Uber or Uber Eats for business or pleasure, unlocking special benefits along the way. Uber also plans to add new mobility offerings like bikes and scooters into Uber Rewards soon.