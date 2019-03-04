Uber Rewards Program Launches on Big Island

Uber Rewards Program Launches on Big IslandMarch 4, 2019, 10:25 AM HST (Updated March 4, 2019, 10:25 AM)
Starting on Monday, March 4, 2019, Big Island Uber riders are eligible for the Uber Rewards program.
A pilot version of the program was launched in nine cities in November 2018.
The program is now launching in more than 100 additional U.S. cities and regions, including the Big Island, Maui and Kaua‘i.
Uber Rewards is a first-of-its kind program that lets Uber customers earn every time they use Uber or Uber Eats for business or pleasure, unlocking special benefits along the way. Uber also plans to add new mobility offerings like bikes and scooters into Uber Rewards soon.
There are four membership levels: Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond, and anyone can sign up to join at no additional cost. Program benefits include: flexible cancellations, price protection, priority pickups to reduce wait times at most airports, dedicated phone support and surprise upgrades from UberX to premium products like Uber Black at no additional cost. Diamond members even receive no delivery fee on three Uber Eats orders every six months.
More information about the program is available here.