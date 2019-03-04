Creative Lab Hawai‘i Hosting Informational Sessions

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s (DBEDT) Creative Industries Division (CID) has unveiled its 2019 Creative Lab Hawaii (CLH) Immersive and Weekend Ideation Programs designed for screenwriters, motion picture producers and web-series developers.

Participation in one information session is required before the program application deadline of Sunday, March 31, 2019, to be eligible for any of the 2019 programs.

Applications are now being accepted for this year’s series, featuring engaging programs on the Big Island, O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i. Admittance to the CLH Immersive Programs is competitive. Eligibility for all 2019 programs is contingent upon participation in an hour-long information session.

These important information sessions are offered both in-person across the state featuring knowledgeable speakers (many of them past CLH Fellows), as well as online:

Hawai‘i Island (Palace Theater – Hilo)

Tuesday, March 5, 5 to 6 p.m.

Speakers: Georja Skinner, Michael Andres Palmieri, Charles Brotman, Amy Bircher and GB Hajim

RSVP Link

O‘ahu (Hawai‘i Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9)

Monday, March 4, 6 to 7 p.m.

Speakers: Georja Skinner, Michael Andres Palmieri, Jeff Orig, Stacy Fukuhara-Barclay and Sean Verhaagen

RSVP Link

Kaua‘i (Kaua‘i Community College)

Wednesday, March 6, 5 to 6 p.m.

Speakers: Georja Skinner, Michael Andres Palmieri, Serge Marcil and Nadya Wynd

RSVP Link

Maui (Akaku Television)

Thursday, March 7, 5 to 6 p.m.

Speakers: Georja Skinner, Michael Andres Palmieri, Brian Kohne, Spencer Hyde and Jonathan Melikidse

RSVP Link:

Online sessions are available every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until the end of March, 2019. Those interested are asked to RSVP online.

For more information and to apply, go online.