March 02, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning going more NW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high E wind swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

