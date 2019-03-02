March 02, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 02, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 2, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 2, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high N medium period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning going more NW during the day.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high E wind swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com