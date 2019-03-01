IHOP’s Free Pancake Day Supports KMC

Hawai‘i IHOP restaurants will celebrate Free Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, by offering each guest a free short stack of its famous buttermilk pancakes. This annual family-friendly tradition aims to raise needed funds and awareness for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Hawai‘i’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

For every short stack of buttermilk pancakes served on IHOP’s 14th annual Free Pancake Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., IHOP guests are invited to make a voluntary donation to Kapi‘olani. Since 2006, IHOP Free Pancake Day has raised close to $30 million to provide lifesaving treatment, programs and medical equipment for young patients at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide, including Kapi‘olani.

IHOP and its franchisees are “Flipping it Forward” and have a goal of raising $4 million during the campaign to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other children’s health and wellness organizations. This year, IHOP expects to serve a record-breaking 5 million pancakes in a single day to support its charity partners. All the money raised during this year’s campaign will stay local and benefit thousands of children’s hospitals across the country. For example, funds that were raised locally on IHOP Free Pancake Day in 2018 helped Kapi‘olani fund programs and services, purchase medical equipment, assist with neighbor island travel, and support research and education.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with IHOP Hawaii in celebration of Free Pancake Day,” said Martha Smith, chief executive officer of Kapi‘olani. “This event raises funds to support programs and services to care for all of Hawai‘i’s children, and we thank the community for their support.”

Stop in at the following IHOP locations on Tuesday, March 12, to take advantage of Free Pancake Day and make a donation to Kapi’olani:

BIG ISLAND Hilo – Prince Kuhio Plaza 111 E. Puainako St. (808) 959-2600 Opens at 6 a.m. Kailua-Kona 75-5595 Palani Road (808) 327-4467 Opens at 6 a.m.

O‘AHU

Waikīkī – Ohana Malia Hotel

2211 Kuhio Ave.

(808) 921-2400

Open 24 hours

Waikīkī – Aqua Palms Hotel

1850 Ala Moana Blvd.

(808) 949-4467

Open 24 hours

Pearl City – Times Plaza

98-1254 Kaahumanu St.

(808) 486-4467

Opens at 7 a.m.

Airport

3269 Koapaka St.

(808) 492-1321

Open 24 hours

Ewa Beach

91-1401 Fort Weaver Road, D101

(808) 685-5000

Opens at 6 a.m.

MAUI

Kahului – Maui Mall

70 E. Kaahumanu Ave.

Opens at 6 a.m.

Other ways to support Kapi‘olani at IHOP restaurants statewide:

Purchase a wall icon in increments of $1, $5, $20 or $100 by, to show support. Guests who purchase a $5 wall icon will receive a $5 coupon good for a future purchase of $10 or more through March 31, 2019 (valid at participating restaurants only).

Enjoy a meal at any IHOP restaurant between now and March 12 and make a cash contribution or on-check donation.

For more information or to make an online donation to Kapi‘olani Medical Center, go online

*Guests can receive one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at participating IHOP Restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 (Free Pancake Day) from 7a.m. to 7p.m.; some locations hours may vary. Please check with your local IHOP for exact hours of participation. Limit one offer per guest. Dine-in only.

Issuance and redemption of coupons at participating restaurants only. Redemption expires March 31, 2019, unless otherwise stated.