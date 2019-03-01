Hawai‘i Island Scheduled Lane Closures: March 2–8

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures Saturday through Friday, March 2 through 8, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KALAOA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 31 to 33 on Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both sirections between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Ninole Loop Road on Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for grading, hauling, and concrete operations.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 45 and 49 in Pahala on Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

VOLCANO Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29.3 in the Volcano National Park on Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 39.75 and 42.75 on Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 45 and 47 at Paauilo on Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 26 and 27 at Laupahoehoe Gulch on Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 21 and 22 in Kapaau on Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 17 on Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 15 in Kapa‘au on Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.