County Sets Up Kīlauea Eruption Recovery Webpage

A webpage dedicated to Kīlauea eruption recovery is now live on the county site. A stand-alone website is under development and will be launched later this year.

From May to August 2018, Hawai‘i Island was severely impacted by the Kīlauea volcanic eruption, with thousands of residents displaced from their homes and businesses. With economic impacts in the hundreds of millions, the county and its community partners are implementing near-term recovery actions, while planning and securing resources for long-term mitigation and reconstruction.

The recovery webpage currently includes resident resources, agricultural resources, and community resources. Content is added and updated frequently.

An email newsletter is also being distributed as new information pertaining to recovery becomes available. Users may contact kilauearecovery@hawaiicounty.gov to sign up for recovery updates or to submit relevant content for consideration.