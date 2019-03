An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 has occurred near Central Peru on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 10:51 p.m.

PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 1051 PM HST 28 FEB 2019

COORDINATES – 14.9 SOUTH 70.3 WEST

LOCATION – CENTRAL PERU

MAGNITUDE – 7.1 MOMENT

There is NO Tsunami threat to the state and Island of Hawai‘i.