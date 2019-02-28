High Wind Warning Issued for Big Island Summits

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The Wind Advisory is no longer in effect.

WINDS – West 45 to 65 mph with localized gusts to 85 mph across the Big Island summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution. Winds this strong will make hiking dangerous, and hiking activities should be delayed until the winds subside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A high wind warning means that winds are expected to be at least 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph. Stay away from downed power lines.