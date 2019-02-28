February 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued February 28 at 3:31AM HST until February 28 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northwest in the afternoon.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

