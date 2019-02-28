FBI Arrests Passenger on Hawaiian Airlines Flight Headed for Korea

The FBI reported that on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, that it arrested an “unruly passenger” aboard Hawaiian Airlines Flight 459, headed for Korea.

The passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and alcohol was a factor, according to FBI spokesman Jason White.

The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety said the plane departed for Korea at 1 p.m. and returned to Honolulu at 8:40 p.m., arriving without any further incidents.

Upon return to Honolulu, the plane was met by the FBI, Customs and Border Protection agents as well as deputy sheriffs.

The disruptive passenger was then transported to the Federal Detention Center.

The remaining 262 passengers departed on another plane leaving that evening around 10:10 p.m.