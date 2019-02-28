Expensive Jewelry Items Stolen in Kamuela Burglary

The Hawai‘i Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating jewelry stolen from Kamuela

On Dec. 31, 2018, at approximately 3:33 p.m., South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a reported burglary that occurred in the 66-1700 block of Kawaihae Road in Kamuela. The victim reported that he had left his residence earlier in the day and upon returning home, he observed an adult female, who was unknown to him, exiting his residence. Upon conducting checks within his home, he discovered that multiple jewelry pieces were removed without his permission.

Officers continued the investigation and were able to recover some of the jewelry pieces; however several pieces have not been located. The missing jewelry pieces are described as a five-carat diamond tennis bracelet, 18-carat women’s sapphire ring (size unknown), 14-carat diamond anniversary band, 1.4 carat ring, size 7.5 Mein Schatz gold bracelet, aquamarine stud earrings, shell necklaces (also known as “Niihau” shell, similar to the necklace depicted in the attached photo), and pearl necklaces (similar to the pearl pieces in the attached photo). Police have received information that some of the jewelry may have been sold to individuals who were unaware the items were stolen.

Police are asking anyone who may have purchased the described items, or anyone with information about the described jewelry pieces, to call Area II Special Enforcement Officer Edward Lewis via email at Edward.Lewis@hawaiicounty.gov or at (808) 887-3080.