HPD Arrests Kamuela Man for Burglary

The Hawai‘i Police Department has arrested and charged a 55-year-old Kamuela man with Burglary.

On Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, South Kohala Patrol Officers investigated a reported burglary at a residence in the 65-1100 block of Spencer Road, in Kamuela. The victim reported numerous items, to include a flat screen television, an audio speaker, and numerous tools had been removed.

On Monday, Feb. 11, the victim observed some items similar to the ones removed from his residence posted for sale on an internet website. Officers were able to determine the items posted for sale did belong to the victim. On Wednesday, Feb. 13, officers assigned to South Kohala Patrol, the Area II Special Enforcement Unit, and the Area Vice Section executed a search warrant on a residence in the 64-0800 block of Kahilu Road, in Kamuela. Officers recovered some of the stolen items, three marijuana plants, approximately 9.2 grams of processed marijuana, and approximately 5.2 grams presumptive positive methamphetamine from the residence.

As officers continued the investigation, they were able to identify 55-year-old Donald Case, of Kamuela, as the responsible person of the burglary. On Friday, Feb. 22, he was arrested and charged for one count of Burglary. Bail was set at $20,000 and Case remained in police custody pending his initial court appearance on Monday, Feb. 25, at the Kealakekua District Court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Officer Edward Lewis of the Area II Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 887-3080.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.