High Surf Advisory Issued for E-Facing Shores of Big Island

By Big Island Now
February 27, 2019, 4:34 PM HST (Updated February 27, 2019, 4:36 PM)
This is a High Surf Advisory for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island.

A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from surf.

Due to the High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores, the following are in effect:

  • Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.  If in doubt, get out.
  • There are no beach park closures at this time.
