High Surf Advisory Issued for E-Facing Shores of Big Island

High Surf Advisory Issued for E-Facing Shores of Big IslandFebruary 27, 2019, 4:34 PM HST (Updated February 27, 2019, 4:36 PM)
This is a High Surf Advisory for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 4:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island.
A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from surf.
Due to the High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores, the following are in effect:
- Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. If in doubt, get out.
- There are no beach park closures at this time.