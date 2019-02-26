Pāhala Recycling & Transfer Station Public Information Meeting

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division would like to invite the Pāhala community and the users of the Pāhala Transfer Station to attend an informational meeting.

At this meeting, the Solid Waste Division will be discussing the operating days and modifying the current schedule.

The department welcomes any input and participation from the community and users of this facility.

This public informational meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Pāhala Community Center located at 96-1149 Kamani St. from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.