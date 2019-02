The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Big Island from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, through Wednesday afternoon.

An upper level trough will produce heavy showers and thunderstorms along a band of moisture that will slowly move down to the Big Island tonight and Wednesday. The main threat for flash flooding will be over windward slopes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.