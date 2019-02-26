February 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

February 26, 2019 Weather ForecastFebruary 26, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 26, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
