February 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead