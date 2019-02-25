February 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

February 25, 2019 Weather ForecastFebruary 25, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 25, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
South Point
Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 8 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northwest wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Looking Ahead
