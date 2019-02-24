WORKSHOP: Paint Your Own Silk Scarf

Want to learn how to paint your own silk scarf? Open up your creativity and challenge yourself by learning this fun technique. It’s guaranteed to change the way you look at color. Better yet, you might discover your newest passion.

In this workshop, you’ll paint your own 8-inch by 53-inch scarf using three colors of your choice, which will create many more colors on the silk. Pick a main color, then, choose the other two after learning about color theory. You’ll then be ready to mix your desired colors, achieved by pre-mixing the four process colors (cyan, magenta, yellow and black). Students from previous classes have been amazed by what they refer to as “happy color accidents.”

Big Island artist Patti Pease Johnson will tell you, “It’s all about playing with colors.” Why not reward yourself by creating your very own inspired silk scarf.

Join Johnson, for the Paint Your Own Silk Scarf workshop on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at Volcano Art Center. Cost for the workshop is $50 and $45 for VAC Members plus a $10 supply fee per person. Beginner and intermediate artists are welcome. For more information or to register call VAC at (808) 967-8222 or visit online.

This workshop offers you a great way to have fun with colors and dyes and make a stylish personal statement every time you wear it.

In the final hour, students will use hot wax with the tjanting tool on habotai silk to outline your more representational design and create a resist line for the dyes. Then you will paint and mix colors on the 8-inch by 8-inch silk artwork.

Johnson’s artwork can be found at galleries and shops across the state and in collections around the world. Johnson has a designer’s ability to distill natural subjects into their most essential forms and to rearrange them in her paintings. She lives in Kea‘au with her family and teaches painting at her home studio.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop, and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary, and performing arts. For more information, go online.