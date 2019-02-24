Kona Stories to Host Pre-School Story Time on Feb. 27

Kona Stories Book Store will host its monthly pre-school story time reading on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m. The event is tailored for children aged 3 to 6 years old.

This month’s theme is all about babies and the event will feature musician and songwriter Linda Yapp, and author and storyteller Nancy Bo Flood.

Yapp will share songs from her new CD A New Day, and Flood will read from her new book First Laugh, Welcome Baby!

A $5 participation fee will cover the cost of crafts and snacks and includes a $5 coupon for kids to use in the story after the reading.

Parents or guardians are asked to check in at the book store 10 minutes prior to the event start time.

Space is limited and interested parents may RSVP by calling (808) 324-0350 or emailing KS@konastories.com.

Pre-school story time is held every last Wednesday of the month. The next event is March 27, 2019.