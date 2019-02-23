WAM Committee to Meet With Grant-in-Aid Applicants

Members of the Hawai‘i State Senate Ways and Means (WAM) Committee will travel to Waimea on the Big Island to meet with groups who have applied for state Grant-in-Aid.

The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. on March 9, 2019, at Tutu’s House in Kamuela.

Big Island Sen. Lorraine Inouye will host the GIA interviews and will be joined by Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz, chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and Vice-Chair Gilbert Keith-Agaran. Also invited to participate in this process are Sens. Kai Kahele, Dru Mamo Kanuha and Russell Ruderman.

The senators will interview organizations who have sought state funding for nonprofit programs and projects.

“It is important that we hear directly from those who have applied for GIAs,” said Sen. Inouye, “so we have a clear picture of what their needs are. I want to thank Senators Dela Cruz and Keith-Agaran for being available to come to Hawai‘i Island.”

State Grant-in-Aid offers funding to non-profits for capital improvement projects or operational expenses.