This is a Civil Defense message.

This is a Shark Sighting and Shoreline Closure message for Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports a shark was sighted this morning off Kikauna Point near Kukio Bay in North Kona District.

As a precaution, Kukio Bay shoreline area has been closed for the remainder of today.