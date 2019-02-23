UPDATE 2: Flood Advisory Extended for Big Island

UPDATE 2: Flood Advisory, National Weather Service Honolulu HI: 129 PM HST SAT FEB 23 2019

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County until 4:30 p.m.

At 1:25 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain near Kea‘au, with a rainfall rate of around 2 inches per hour. Heavy showers will likely spread to other areas of the Big Island as the afternoon progresses.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Ninole, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Hakalau, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Papaikou and Kamuela.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 4:40 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

This advisory replaces the previously issued advisory that was in effect for portions of the island of Hawaii in Hawaii County.

UPDATE 1: 1153 AM HST SAT FEB 23 2019

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County until 3:15 p.m.

At 11:43 a.m., radar continues to indicated heavy rain just east of Laupahoehoe. The heavy rains have eased off temporarily elsewhere along the Hāmākua Coast toward Hawi.

Conditions are ripe that the heavy rain can easily flare up in the next couple of hours.

Rainfall rate of has been between one half inch to an inch per hour. Higher rainfall rates can be expected as well as spreading to other parts of the Big Island as we approach the middle of the afternoon.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepe‘ekeo, Papaikou, Honoka‘a, Laupahoehoe, Pololu Valley, O‘okala, Halaula and Honomu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low- lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 3:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

925 AM HST SAT FEB 23 2019

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County until 12:15 p.m.

At 9:22 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain along the Hāmākua Coast from Waipio Valley to Hakalau, with rainfall rate of one half inch to 1 inch per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hawi, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Kukuihaele, Papaikou, Honoka‘a, Laupahoehoe, O‘okala, Halaula and Honomu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 12:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.