RESULTS: Pana‘ewa Rodeo Sets Attendance Record

A record number of Big Island residents and visitors turned out over Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 16 to 18, 2019, for the 27th Annual Hawai‘i Horse Owners Pana‘ewa Stampede Rodeo at the Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center in Hilo.

Over the three-day weekend, an estimated 10,000 spectators watched 185 cowboys and cowgirls from ages 3 to 73 compete in the rodeo.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Approximately 4,000 people participated, volunteered or watched the rodeo events on Sunday, setting a new record.

Each year, the event includes a rodeo clown, a professional announcer, a wide variety of food booths, craft booths, and leather and saddle making exhibits, as well as cultural and historical displays.

“God blessed us with perfect weather,” said Nancy Cabral, rodeo organizer and recorder. “We had a great crowd of excited and involved spectators who enjoyed the show and had fun with the rodeo clown, announcer and our new rodeo sound man. Our numerous food, craft booths and beer tent were enjoyed by many.”

ADVERTISEMENT Pana‘ewa Stampede Rodeo Official results from the 27th Annual Pana‘ewa Rodeo in Hilo on Hawai‘i Island. VC: Crystal RichardFor details: http://bigislandnow.com/?p=244144#BigIslandNow #BigIslandSPORTS Posted by BigIslandNow.com on Tuesday, February 19, 2019

This year’s event marked the 11th year National Finals Rodeo Clown JJ Harrison served as the barrel man and entertainer for the event.

Justin McKee was this year’s announcer and Jason Buchanan provided sound and music for the rodeo.

Keiki competed in dummy roping, mutton busting (sheep riding), roping, barrel racing, team roping and junior bull riding.

This year’s novelty events included Chute Dogging, Ranch Mugging (no horses) and “Crazy Bull Action”—Hula Bulls and Bull Poker.

Hawai‘i’s paniolo heritage is a cowboy culture over two centuries old. Paniolo traditions continue and are seen at the rodeo as cowboys and cowgirls compete in unique Hawai‘i events like Wahine Calf Mugging, Po‘o Wai U and Double Ribbon Mugging.

In Double Ribbon Mugging, two cowboys/cowgirls work together to rope a calf, pull ribbon from it’s tail and remove their rope from the calf. The team with the fastest time wins.

During Po‘o Wai U, wild cattle are lassoed and tied to an aumana, a Y-shaped tree. In the event, competitors must quickly rope the horns of a steer and tie it to the aumana with a non-choke knot.

“Our rodeo was a great showcase for our Paniolo Rodeo events,” said Cabral. “The rodeo helps the next generation learn and practice these unique skills that are done no where else in the world!”

The Pana’ewa Stampede Rodeo is held each year over Presidents’ Day weekend.

The 28th Annual Pana’ewa Stampede Rodeo will be held Feb. 15 to 17, 2020.

AWARDS

Hilina’i Gouveia was crowned the 2019 Rodeo Queen.

Kircia Derasin was crowned Rodeo Princess.

All-Round Cowboy: Westin Joseph

Reserve All-Round Cowboy: Kaili Brenneman

All-Round Cowgirl: Lenaia Andrade

Reserve All-Round Cowgirl: Jerikah Valencia

RESULTS

Po‘o Wai U

Place, Name, Final Time

1, Nicky Boy Rapoza, 22.750

2, Hammah Jose, 24.750

3, Shawn Aguiar, 26.000

4, Westin Joseph, 27.530

5, Cowboy Kaapana, 28.530

Dummy Roping

Place, Name, Final Time

1, Bulla Arruda, 4.190

2, Hailey Cypriano, 6.470

3, Marley Miranda, 7.380

4, Peyton Tisalona-Benevides, 12.910

5, Daeston Rojas-Mendoza, 14.100

Wahine Barrels

Place, Name, 1st Go, 2nd Go, Average

1, Kalysa Hamilton, 17.94, 17.28, 36.79

2, Lenaia Andrade, 17.91, 17.75, 36.87

3, Nahea Brenneman, 18.13, 17.78, 35.91

4, Lori Bergin, 18.06, 18.88, 36.94

5, Jerikah Valencia, 17.87, 22.35, 40.22

Youth Barrels

Place, Name, 1st Go, 2nd Go, 3rd Go, Average

1, Addie Flores, 21.38, 20.94, 20.35, 62.67

2, Hilina‘i Gouveia, 23.5, 20.66, 18.91, 63.07

3, Leiana Arruda 21.09 20.44 24.84 66.37

4 Lucia Miranda, 29.41, 27.72, 24.78, 81.91

5, Te’ani Souza, 34.34, 29.82, 27.37, 91.53

Kane-Wahine Ribbon Mugging

Place, Names, Final Time

1, Lenaia Andrade & Kaili Brenneman, 16.970

2, Justin Jose & Lenaia Andrade, 21.440

3, Justin Jose & Jessica Jose, 24.440

4, Halia Bautista & Trisyn Kalawaia, 28.310

5, Trisyn Kalawaia & Shannon Benevides, 31.190

Sheep Riding

Place, Name, Score

1, Colty Boy Mandaloniz, 56

2, Isaiah Publico, 55

3, Tayzlie Brown, 49

4, Khyrie-Lynn Kekoa, 45

4, Lawai’a Martinez, 45

Youth Team Roping

Place, Names, 1st Go, Short, Average

1, Westin Joseph & Eli Higa, 10.63, 4.96, 15.59

2, Zayven Menino & Clancy Aku, 6.81, 11.06, 17.87

3, Westin Joseph & Bobby Boy Manuel, 13.44, 5.06, 18.50

4, Eli Higa & Trisyn Kalawaia, 12.00, 8.06, 20.06

5, Kelvin Medeiros & Lenaia Andrade, 11.00, 14.84, 25.84

Wahine Breakaway Results

Place, Name, 1st Go, 2nd Go, 3rd Go, Average

1, Jerikah Valencia, 2.31, 7.12, 2.32, 11.75

2, Kalysa Hamilton, 10.72, 4.63, 9.53, 24.88

3, Lenaia Andrade, 12.93, 10.71, 4.66, 28.3

4, Nahea Brenneman, 7.47, 12.47, 12.91, 32.85

Steer Wrestling

Place, Name, 1st Go, 2nd Go, 3rd Go, Average

1, Westin Joseph, NT, 9.07, 8.78, 17.85

2, Trisyn Kalawaia, 9.1, NT, 8.78, 17.88

Open Team Roping

Place, Names, 1st Go, Time, Average

1, Ethan Awa & Chris Awa, 6.85, 5.68, 12.53

2, Jordan Cypriano & Kevin De Reis, 6.28, 7.25, 13.53

3, Ty Kauai & Ethan Awa, 8.53, 7.22, 15.75

4, Brian Bugado & Shawn Aguiar, 10.38, 5.43, 15.81

5, Westin Joseph & Ryan Sanborn, 10.81, 5.03, 15.84

Jr. Bull Riding

Place, Name, Score

1, Eli Higa, 65

Double Mugging

Place, Names, Final Time

1, Justin Jose & Kaili Brenneman, 25.840

2, Kaili Brenneman & Hammah Jose, 31.000

3, John Troche & Danny Joseph, 32.130

4, Migo Acia & Westin Joseph, 39.370

5, Koa Aiwohi & Rusty Wilbur, 47.210

Century Team Roping

Place, Names, 1st Go, Short, Average

1, Boo Boo Tolentino & Chu Chu Cruz, 7.62, 7.84, 15.46

2, Hans Poouahi & Boo Boo Tolentino, 5.66, 11.25, 16.91

3, Rodney Wilbur & Bob Manueln, 8.62, 8.47, 17.09

4, Eric Valencia & Mike Cheek, 7.82, 13.34, 21.16

5, John Fitzgerald & Butch Gomes, 18.91, 8.54, 27.45

Tie Down Roping

Place, Name, 1st Go, 2nd Go, 3rd Go, Average

1, Westin Joseph, 37.43,47.84, 42.84, 128.11

2, Trisyn Kalawaia, 85.37, 83.19, 43.34, 211.9

Wahine Calf Mugging

Place, Names Final Time

1, Nahea Brenneman & Shannon Benevides, 47.000

2, Kassey Hanoa & McKella Akana, 76.820

Bull Riding

Place, Name, Score

1, Chance Miranda, 68

Organizers expressed a big mahalo to all the 2019 Pana’ewa Stampede Rodeo Signature Sponsors.

Golden Spur Sponsors: Grand Naniloa Resort & Coors Light – Paradise Beverages.

Silver Spur Sponsors: HomeStreet Bank, Edmund Olson Trust II, Day-Lum Rentals & Management and First Hawaiian Bank.

Bronze Spur Sponsors: Associa, DeLuz Chevrolet Hawaii, OK Farms, Coldwell Banker, Day-Lum Properties, Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company, Hawaii Volcanic Water, Kau Coffee Mill, Law Offices of Charles M. Heaukulani, Oahu Air Conditioning Service, Black Rock Cattle, Ohana Environment Construction and Benjamin Moore.

Copper Spur Sponsors: Bank of Hawaii, ENPRO Environmental, HPM Foundation, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Hawaii Radiologic Associates, HPM Building Supplies, Big Island Toyota, Pepsi, Mattos Electric & Ultimate Off Grid Solar, Pono’s Used Cars, Lex Brodie’s Hawaii Tire Company, Miranda Country Store, United States Army Recruiters and 3T Cleaning Service.

The Hawaii Horse Owners, Inc. was awarded a grant from the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) for the 2019 Annual Pana‘ewa Stampede. The HTA grant helps with advertising, which helps more people to understand and appreciate the significance of the Paniolo culture and history on Hawaii Island.