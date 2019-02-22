AD
No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 7.7-M Peru-Ecuador Quake

By Big Island Now
February 22, 2019, 7:15 AM HST (Updated February 22, 2019, 7:18 AM)
This is an Earthquake Information update for Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 6 a.m. from Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported a 7.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:17 a.m. HST near the Peru-Ecuador border region. There is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawai‘i.

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 7.5

Date-Time
22 Feb 2019 10:17:22 UTC
22 Feb 2019 05:17:22 near epicenter
21 Feb 2019 23:17:22 standard time in your timezone

Location 2.199S 77.023W

Depth 132 km

Distances
16.6 km (10.3 mi) S of Montalvo, Ecuador
121.7 km (75.4 mi) E of Macas, Ecuador
134.7 km (83.5 mi) SE of Puyo, Ecuador
159.6 km (99.0 mi) SSE of Tena, Ecuador
166.5 km (103.2 mi) S of Boca Suno, Ecuador

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.

