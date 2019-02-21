‘Hula Voices’ Continues at VAC

The Volcano Art Center’s 2019 Hula Voices series continues on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The program features Nā Kumu Hula Ka‘ea Lyons and Lily Kahelelani Lyons of Hālau Kaʻeaikahelelani, with moderator Desiree Moana Cruz. Hula Voices is an oral history project, presenting an engaging, intimate “talk story” session with Hawai‘i Island’s hula practitioners, as they share their hula genealogy, traditions, protocols and experiences. These free, educational offerings occur regularly on the first Wednesday of each month, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Volcano Art Center Gallery in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Park entrance fees may apply.

Both Lyons are native residents of Kalaoa, Kona. They come from a family of hula dancers and musicians and are proud to have the opportunity to carry on this legacy that was gifted to them by their mother Sally Alohikea-Toko. As students of Hālau Nā Lei ‘O Kaholokū, under the direction of Kumu Hula Nani Lim Yap and Leialoha Amina, they participated in the annual Merrie Monarch Hula Festival, traveled to Japan, New Zealand, Tahiti, Taiwan and all across the U.S.

Kaʻea has a passion for education and is dedicated to her community. She is a graduate of Kahaka’ula o Ke’elikōlani University of Hawai’i at Hilo and has a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University. With over 20 years of experience in Hawaiian Language Programs, Kaʻea is currently a lecturer with Hawaiʻi Community College – Pālamanui.

Lily has a passion for preservation of historic sites and sharing cultural knowledge through business development. She has been in the hospitality industry for 20 years, most recently as the Director of Culture and Director of Front Office at the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa.

Join Volcano Art Center in celebrating the Hula Arts at Kīlauea with Hula Voices. These programs are supported in part by a grant from the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Research and Development and individual funding from members of the Volcano Art Center’s ʻohana. Volcano Art Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization created in 1974 whose mission is to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic, cultural and environmental heritage of Hawai‘i’s people through the arts and education.