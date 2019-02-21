HPD Identifies Body Discovered Near Daniel K. Inouye Highway

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has identified the body discovered off of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway last Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

Richard Rogers, 82-years-old, of Kailua Kona, was found unresponsive, lying near a white hatchback. An autopsy performed by the medical examiner determined that Rogers died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A firearm was recovered from the scene by detectives.