HPD Identifies Body Discovered Near Daniel K. Inouye Highway

By Big Island Now
February 21, 2019, 1:09 PM HST (Updated February 21, 2019, 1:09 PM)
The Hawaiʻi Police Department has identified the body discovered off of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway last Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

Richard Rogers, 82-years-old,  of Kailua Kona, was found unresponsive, lying near a white hatchback.  An autopsy performed by the medical examiner determined that Rogers died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A firearm was recovered from the scene by detectives.

