February 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued February 21 at 3:34AM HST until February 21 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Scattered showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

