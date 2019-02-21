Child Safety Seat Inspections to be Held in Pāhoa

The Hawaiʻi Police Department (HPD) is committed to promoting the safe use of seat belts for all occupants of vehicles as they travel on the roadways in our community.

It is especially important that family members and caregivers properly install and use child safety seats when transporting children.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Pāhoa at the Longs Drugs parking lot, HPD will be conducting a child safety seat inspection station. Officers and community volunteers will assist anyone who attends the event in how to install the seats in the safest manner. This is a good time to have your car seats inspected and we greatly appreciate everyone who participates in this event.