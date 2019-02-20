WORKSHOP: Government Contracting 101February 20, 2019, 11:04 AM HST (Updated February 20, 2019, 11:04 AM)
The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop, “Government Contracting 101” on Wednesday, Feb.27, from 10 a.m to noon (Registration at 8:45 a.m.), at Hale Iako in Suite 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive, in Kailua-Kona, at the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.
- Want to know the basics of contracting with the Federal Government?
- Want to understand the requirements and how to gain an edge.
- State contracting requirements will also be discussed.
Registration is free and space is limited. Register online, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.
