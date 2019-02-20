The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop, “Government Contracting 101” on Wednesday, Feb.27, from 10 a.m to noon (Registration at 8:45 a.m.), at Hale Iako in Suite 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive, in Kailua-Kona, at the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.

Want to know the basics of contracting with the Federal Government?

Want to understand the requirements and how to gain an edge.

State contracting requirements will also be discussed.

Registration is free and space is limited. Register online, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is dedicated to driving the economic sustainability of Hawai‘i by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive.