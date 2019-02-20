Kaiser Welcomes 5 New Physicians on Hawai‘i Island & O‘ahu

Five doctors have joined Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i facilities on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island. They add to Kaiser Permanente’s award-winning staff of more than 600 health care providers in Hawai‘i’s largest medical practice, the Hawai‘i Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 255,000 members in Hawai‘i.

Bradley Chun, MD, joins the continuing care department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He received his medical degree from the University of Hawai‘i, John A. Burns School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Hawai‘i. Prior to joining HPMG, he practiced internal medicine at Kokua Kalihi Valley, serving as the assistant clinical director for two years before becoming an attending physician at the Queen Emma Clinics in Honolulu.

Carrie Colmenares Roys, MD, practices internal medicine and pediatrics at Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office. She earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Texas. Dr. Colmenares Roys completed her internal medicine-pediatrics residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. She previously practiced primary care, internal medicine and pediatrics at Samaritan Health Services in Albany and Corvallis, Oregon. She is board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics.

Diana Kumar, MD, practices obstetrics and gynecology at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. She earned her medical degree from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and completed her ob-gyn residency at Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Prior to coming to Hawai‘i, Dr. Kumar was an ob-gyn physician at SCL Health Systems in Denver, Colorado.

Mark Takaki, MD, joins the diagnostic radiology department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He graduated with his medical degree from the University of Hawai‘i, John A. Burns School of Medicine. Dr. Takaki served as chief resident during his diagnostic radiology residency at the Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, and completed a fellowship in body imaging at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. He worked as a teleradiologist and medical director of Direct Radiology before joining Kaiser Permanente. Dr. Takaki is board certified in diagnostic radiology.

Erin Wilmer, MD, practices dermatology at Kaiser Permanente on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island locations. She earned her medical degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida and completed her dermatology residency at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Dr. Wilmer practiced dermatology at Kaiser Permanente Colorado in Denver, Colorado before joining the Hawai‘i region. She is board certified in dermatology.