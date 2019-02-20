Gov. Ige Traveling to D.C. for National Conference

Gov. David Y. Ige and the nation’s governors will join leaders from the business industry, the nonprofit sector and global governments for this week’s National Governors Association’s 111th annual Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C.

The governors will lead and participate in discussions on topics such as education reform, entrepreneurship, child welfare and resiliency against disaster.

Special guests include former U.S. Secretaries of Education, John B. King Jr. and Rod Paige, who will lead a panel discussion on innovative state education policies that aim to help students achieve success.

Other guests include Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and former presidential advisor Van Jones, who now hosts a public affairs program on CNN.The NGA Winter Meeting is an opportunity for governors to share their experiences, educate themselves on significant issues, and learn about best practices in the public and private sectors.

Gov. Ige is leaving Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, and will return to Hawaiʻi on Feb. 26. Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor.