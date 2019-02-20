Farmers, Fishermen Face March 1, Tax Deadline

The Internal Revenue Service reminds farmers and fishermen who chose to forgo making quarterly estimated tax payments that they must file their 2018 Form 1040 along with a payment for all taxes owed by Friday, March 1, 2019.

This special rule normally applies to taxpayers whose farming or fishing income was at least two-thirds of their total gross income in either the current or the preceding tax year. Farmers and fishermen choosing not to file by March 1 should have made an estimated tax payment by Jan. 15 to avoid a penalty.

IRS Direct Pay is safe, free

IRS Direct Pay is a secure and easy way to quickly pay the tax amount due or make quarterly estimated tax payments directly from checking or savings accounts without any fees or pre-registration. It can be used to pay taxes for Forms 1040, estimated taxes or other associated forms.

IRS Direct Pay is available seven days a week and can be scheduled up to 30 days in advance. Millions of taxpayers have safely used it to make payments for the past five years.

When a taxpayer uses IRS Direct Pay, they receive instant confirmation after they submit their payment. The tool cannot be used to pay the federal highway use tax, payroll taxes or other business taxes. Taxpayers who wish to pay their federal business taxes electronically should enroll in the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) or visit IRS.gov/payments to check out other payment options.