County Housing Department’s Administration Section Moves to New Location

The Hawai‘i County Mayor’s office reports that the Administration section of the Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) has relocated to 1990 Kino‘ole St., Suite #102, in Hilo.

In addition, the Existing Housing Division of OHCD has relocated into the same office space at 1990 Kino‘ole St..

For further information, contact the Office of Housing and Community Development at (808) 961-8379.